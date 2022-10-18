LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Technology changes so fast – so much can change in a blink of an eye. The world looks a lot different than it did even 20 years ago. Many parents are looking for guidance on how to help raise their children safely in this ever-changing digital world. That’s where Raise comes into play.

Raise is a free parenting app that helps families navigate the challenges of today’s digital landscape. Raise provides practical answers from parenting experts. Raise was developed by experts in fields including early childhood development, neuroscience, law enforcement, family studies, sociology, community psychology and more. Raise combines high quality education with targeted family challenges and goal tracking features designed to help you keep your children safe.

The Raise Digital Parenting Conference is happening tonight, Tuesday, October 18th starting at 6pm. Learn more online here.