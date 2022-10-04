SANDY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Nearly 20 teams of Utah firefighters are taking a break from dousing out flames to bring the heat to a chili cookoff to benefit the University of Utah Burn Camp. The competition is fierce, with 18 teams competing this Saturday, October 8, 2022 in Sandy.

Competing firefighter teams will each host a booth, offering samples of chili of course, but other entertainment and fun activities as well. Funds raised at the event go to support the University of Utah Burn Camp Program. There are five camps gear toward specific age groups that help burn survivors adjust to the personal challenges associated with surviving a burn injury. The camps provide burn survivors the tools they need to endure and thrive through their recovery.

Sandy City is hosting the event this year at the America First Field Pavilion, Home of the Real Salt Lake soccer team in Sandy. The Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff is Saturday, October 8, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Tickets for chili samples and drinks are available for purchase. 100% of the proceeds goes toward supporting the Burn Camp Program.

To purchase tickets in advance or if you’d like to donate go to https://utahfirefighterchilicookoff.com/ or scan the QR code on the screen.