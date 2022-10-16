Two minutes may be all you have to escape a home fire — the nation’s most frequent disaster

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – October 9-15, 2022 was Fire Prevention Week. The American Red Cross of Greater Salt Lake encouraged Utahns to create and practice a fire safety escape plan and test smoke alarms. Residents in need of help and materials are encouraged to contact Red Cross to request a free smoke alarm installation.

Two minutes is the amount of time that fire experts say you may have to safely escape a home fire before it’s too late. These crises account for most of the 60,000-plus disasters that the Red Cross responds to each year across the U.S. — where home fire responses are 30% higher during cold months than warmer times of year.

HOW TO PRACTICE YOUR TWO-MINUTE DRILL Practice your plan with everyone in your household; also teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like and what to do in an emergency. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information, including a printable escape plan and safety tips for cooking and home heating — the leading causes of home fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”

Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home in your escape plan.

in your home in your escape plan. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home , such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet. Place smoke alarms on each level of your home , including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas. Test alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it. Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms . If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions.

. If they’re 10 years or older, they likely need to be replaced because components such batteries can become less reliable. Follow your alarm’s manufacturer instructions. Tailor your escape plan to everyone’s needs in your household. If you or a loved one is deaf or hard of hearing, install strobe light and bed-shaker alarms to help alert you to a fire. Visit redcross.org/ASL-disaster-resources for more information, including resources in American Sign Language.

Every day, seven people die in home fires, most often in homes without working smoke alarms. That’s why the American Red Cross launched our Home Fire Campaign in 2014 to save lives. Sound the Alarm is a critical part of the campaign. Through our home visits, we’ve installed more than 2.4 million free smoke alarms and prepared more than 2.5 million people for home fires.

Nationwide

1393 Saved

2.425.439 smoke alarms installed

1,027,726 homes made safer

2,687,648 people served through home visits

The Home Fire Campaign helps save lives by installing free smoke alarms in homes that don’t have them, and by educating people about home fire safety. Home Fire Safety Campaign | Utah | Red Cross