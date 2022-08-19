SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Everyopne experiences loss differently and grieves in their own way, but New York Times bestselling author Jason Wright, has learned from his own life and from counseling others, that there are some key principals to regaining your footing and finding tranquility after a devastating loss. That’s the focus of Wright’s book, “Until You Find Strength: A Message opf Comfort for When Your Grief Feels Too Heavy.”

Wright calls it a cozy book that is more like an extended sympathy card, geared to help remind people who are grieving that they are not alone in their pain and heartache. Long after funeral services, flowers, and cards, this book can be a more permanent and personal reminder that even in a difficult season of quiet, there are people who want to be supportive and are ready to comfort with just their presence and understanding in what the author calls the “new normal” as routines resume.

Learn more about Jason Wright’s books and his current book tour at JasonFWright.com or at ShadowMountain.com.