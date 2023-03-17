SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Award-winning actor, filmmaker, author and speaker Cameron Arnett is encouraging people to choose Christ over their career – or to make Christ a centerpiece of their career success plan. Arnett and his wife, BJ Arnett, are the co-founders of a movement called Christ Over Career – where believers call the Church back to the Lorship of Jesus Christ, placing Christ at the helm of every decision they make, including career choices.

The Arnetts are also founders of Saving Destinies, a nonprofit that lifts and unites people by providing opportunities and resources to the born, unborn, disabled, aged and defensless. The couple are executive producers of the feature film Mattie: The Discovery, as well as producers of the films Destined to Love You and Hosea: An Undying Love. Cameron Arnett also directed Mattie: The Discovery.

Arnett says you do not have to compromise yourself, your faith and your integrity to find success or achieve the goals you want to achieve in your life and career. Arnett has appeared in more than 35 films in the last decade alone, most of which are faith-based and family-friendly projects, including Running the Bases, Saved By Grace, and Overcomer. Arnett was presented with the 2020 International Christian Film Festival Actor of the Year Award.

Arnett’s acting credits also include roles in Miami Vice, China Beach, Star Trek: The Next Generation, Doogie Howser MD, Vindication and Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns.

Arnett is speaking today (March 17, 2023) at the Zions Indie Film Fest.

Friday, March 17th

Zions Indie Film Fest | SCERA Center (Orem, UT)

Christ of Career

5:00 PM

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Learn more about Christ Over Career and Cameron Arnett online at CameronArnett.com.