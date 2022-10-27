SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) –The Calvary Baptist Church is taking steps in the fight against cancer. Survivors, church members and people from the community are coming together for a Relay For Life.

For the past 35 years, people from across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones. All the money raised through Relay For Life supports research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings and more. Relay For Life says in 2022 there will be 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609,000 deaths in the U.S.

The Utah walk will take place on October 29 from 8-9 a.m. at the Utah State Capital. You can still sign up for the walk and join your community in the fight against cancer.

This isn’t the first walk the church has hosted they also did a walk in September to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease. For more information head to the Calvary Baptist church’s website.