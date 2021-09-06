FanX and the Utah State Fair are coming up soon

Two of the biggest family-friendly activities in Utah are in September

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – The arrival of Labor Day means that two of Utah’s biggest entertainment and family-friendly events are just around the corner, The Utah State Fair and FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. Both events offer a variety of family-friendly entertainment over multiple days.

The Utah State Fair runs Thursday, September 9 thru Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention is Thursday Sept. 16th thru Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Salt Palace in downtown Salt Lake City.

Ticket and event info can be found online at UtahStateFair.com and FanXSaltLake.com.

** Sponsored Content