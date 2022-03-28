(The Daily Dish) Two years into a pandemic and nearly half of Americans report that they’ve put on extra pounds. Turning to fad diets or cleanses may be tempting for those looking for a quick fix or dramatic drop in weight. However, experts warn that these diets don’t work.

Even when fad diets seem to make sense, the results can be counterintuitive. For example, eating fewer calories can lead to hormonal changes that stimulate appetite and make people crave higher-calorie foods, according to research.

Some fad diets even cut out entire food groups, such as wheat, gluten, or dairy, which contain nutrients needed for good health.

One reason people believe fad diets work is because of powerful marketing campaigns that tell them so, but what generally sounds too good to be true often is.

Experts offer these general tips for when to be suspicious:

A diet promises quick and easy weight loss.

You need to buy something

The ad uses vague, science-sounding language instead of hard data.

Anecdotal endorsements – they’re relatable, but not scientific

The American Heart Association and other health organizations encourage maintaining a healthy weight and they emphasize the importance of healthy eating patterns over trendy diet fads or dramatic weight loss programs.

Research-supported healthy eating patterns include the Mediterranean diet and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension – or DASH – diet that are low in animal fats, high in fiber from fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains, and include lean meats, fish, and poultry for protein.

These patterns have been shown to improve heart and brain health, reduce chronic illness and help people live longer.

The American Heart Association (AHA) is a nonprofit organization in the United States that funds cardiovascular medical research, educates consumers on healthy living and fosters appropriate cardiac care in an effort to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.