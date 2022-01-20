Explore the world through global fashion and culture

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Save the date – March 9th – for a global experience which showcases fashion and cultural from around the world while celebrating the achievements of women as well.

The Women of the World Fashion Show is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the locally based nonprofit, Women of the World which is celebrating International Women Day by celebrating the resilient, powerful women from all over the world. Women of the World is a boutique nonprofit org that empowers forcibly displace women and their families to achieve self- reliance in their new home in Salt Lake City.

The annual Women of the World Fashion Show and Cultural Gala is designed to help connect global cultures and provide you with an excellent opportunity to meet many amazing neighbors. It also gives women a chance to showcase their homeland rich culture they love. A chance to meet and interact with these amazing women, hear their stories first-hand and share yours with them. The focus is on what works best for women to achieve self-reliance quickly and effectively, namely, educational advancement, employment opportunities, and English proficiency. Women of the World was able to safely serve our community at all times during the pandemic, offering virtual and in-person service.

Some highlights from 2021:

• Helped 32 women find new jobs (+100 job applications)

• Women of the World clients’ revenue increased by over $1 million on an annual basis from job placement and career development

• $43,000 in educational support and scholarships

• $229,000 in savings through customized service and advocacy

• 1,900 case hours

To learn more, visit WomenofWorld.org.