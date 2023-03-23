SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) — March marks National Nutrition Month, and experts emphasize the importance of establishing a healthy relationship with food in early childhood to positively impact a child’s future body image. According to Megan Jensen, a registered dietitian nutritionist at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital, parents have a direct influence on their child’s relationship with food and their bodies from a very young age.

Jensen suggests that parents should stop judging certain foods as “good” or “bad” and using food as a reward. Instead, they should adopt a more balanced approach to food choices and moderation, allowing all types of food to be present in the family’s diet. Parents should also avoid discussing dieting or body weight in front of their children, as this could lead to body image issues and self-judgment.

On the other hand, parents can establish positive eating habits by eating as a family and having the same foods together. They can also praise their children’s qualities independent of their physical appearance, helping children develop positive self-esteem and confidence.

According to Jensen, parents’ attitudes towards food and body image can have a significant impact on their children’s future health. By changing the way they talk about food and bodies, parents can improve their children’s relationships with food and positively influence their body image.