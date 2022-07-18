SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Imagine going back to school without the necessary tools and resources essential for your learning success. Hundreds of Utah students face that situation everyday because they don’t have access to materials like paper, pencils, pens, marker, glue or a backpack. The basic items students need to learn are out of reach for many kids because of the cost of things.

But working together, ABC4 Utah and Utah’s CW30 and the Salt Lake Education Foundation, are making a difference, helping restock schools and giving students the supplies they need to succeed in school. We’re asking the public to help as well by contributing new, unused school supplies to the School Supplies 4 Kids Donation Drive. Supplies are being accepted at the ABC4/CW30 Studios now thru the end of July 2022.

To contribute, drop off new, unused school supplies to the ABC4/CW30 Studio (2175 West 1700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84104) any Monday thru Friday during business hours, 9am to 4pm. The materials will be delivered to the Salt Lake Education Foundation for distribution.

View the Salt Lake Education Foundation’s Wish List here.

To learn more on other ways to help support schools and students in your area, visit The Salt Lake Education Foundation online.