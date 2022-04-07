SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – We wish we could take credit for this delicious 4-step dish, but credit goes to actress Emily Blunt who shared this roasted potatoes recipe with the Barefoot Contessa herself – Ina Garten, who included it in her 2020 cookbook, Modern Comfort Food. Actress Jennifer Garner, who is an admirer of cooking and great recipes, stumbled upon the recipe and says it is a staple dish in her home.

Here’s Emily Blunt’s recipe for delicious roasted potatoes that has everyone smacking their lips.. Enjoy!

Emily’s English Roasted Potoes, courtesy of Ina Garten – Barefoot Contessa Website.