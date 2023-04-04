SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – In today’s world, we often get caught up in the fast-paced, go-go-go lifestyle, and we forget to take a step back and breathe. That’s where the three R’s come in – Replenish, Restore, and Rethink. Angel Shannon, also known as “Mama Angel,” emphasizes the importance of taking time to relax and rethink our priorities.

“It’s about embracing our breathing space,” says Shannon. “We need to find that special place where we can sit down and just relax, even if it’s just for five minutes. Multitasking is a big thing, but we need to take the time to be still and rethink our priorities.”

Shannon also stresses the importance of taking time for our hobbies, “It’s about finding those things that you love and doing them, whether it’s playing the piano, gardening, or cooking.”

Replenishing ourselves also means taking time to appreciate the beauty around us. “We have those blinders on because we’re always on the go,” says Shannon. “But we need to take a step back and appreciate the beauty in nature, like the flowers in our yards.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

So, if you find yourself caught up in the go-go-go lifestyle, take a step back and remember the three R’s – Replenish, Restore, and Rethink. It’s time to embrace our breathing space and focus on what truly matters. To contact Mama Angel, join her Facebook group or email her at MamaAngelIsHere@gmail.com.