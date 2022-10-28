SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – October in domestic violence awareness month. One local center is working to help educate the community about it and prevent future violence. The Rape Recovery Center say that both domestic violence and sexual violence are intertwined and rooted in power and control.



According to the CDC’s National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey 41% of women and 26% of men experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner and reported an intimate partner violence-related impact during their lifetime.

Last year alone, the Rape Recovery Center says they provided more than 28,478 direct services to survivors and reached over 3,055 individuals through our direct services and education efforts.



The center’s mission is to empower those victimized by sexual violence and to educate the community about the cause, impact and prevention of sexual violence. The Rape Recovery Center provides prevention and education programs which emphasize on preventing violence and building healthy families and healthy relationships. They currently have a new program called PAC, which stands for Peer Advocacy Council which focuses on the teen population. They also have their “Let’s Talk” series that focuses on American and refugee men and boys.

This year you can support the Rape Recovery Center by joining in their 2022 Holiday Giving campaign to support the continuation of these programs and other necessities that will contribute to our overall efforts. Head to their website for more information.