MIDVALE, Utah (Daily Dish) – Wintertime is the perfect time for a delicious bowl of warm soup. This “Souper” easy recipe is a great standby when time is tight and you want to toss together a quick, nutritious home-cooked meal.

Easy Egg Drop Soup

Ingredients:

4 Cups of Chicken Stock/Broth – reserve ½ cup for later

1 tsp. Ground Ginger

¼ tsp. Garlic Salt

Dash of Black Pepper

2-3 Green Onions/Scallions, sliced

1 TBS. Cornstarch

2 Eggs

Preparation:

Add ginger, garlic salt and pepper to 3.5 cups of broth in a saucepan and bring to a light boil over medium-high heat. In a separate small bowl, add cornstarch to remaining broth, stir well together. Set that aside for a moment. In another small bowl, whisk/beat two eggs. When seasoned broth is at a good boil, add the remaining broth/cornstarch mixture and sliced green onions. Continue at rolling boil. Stir the broth with a spoon gently in one direction. While stirring, slowly pour in the eggs – they’ll start cooking immediately as they hit the boiling broth. Reduce Heat and allow to cook for about another 2-3 minutes, stirring slowly. Dish and top with remaining green onions if you wish. Additional topping suggestion: Add crispy wontons for extra crunch and flavor. To spice it up, add your favorite “heat” sauce.