“Dying to Laugh” uses comedy to help fight depression

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – They say laughter is the best medicine and a Utah nonprofit is hoping that really is the case. Brandy Vega, the Founder of Good Deed Revolution a Utah nonprofit 501c3 and Vega Media Studios, is taking an unusual approach to shining a spotlight on what she calls a mental health crisis, rising suicide and depression rates in Utah. Vega says she nearly lost her 14 year old daughter to suicide in February 2021. Her plea for help went viral and since then thousands have come to her for help.

Thankful for a second chance, Vega decided to create a global media resource starting with a Comedy Show! Dying to Laugh: A Funny Look at Depression and Suicide. Good Deed Revolution is putting on this comedy show at Dry Bar Comedy in Provo on Saturday, August 14th at 7PM.

Vega invites you to come watch hilarious comedians get real as they talk about depression in an entertaining and enlightening way. They’ll share stories of hope, happiness, and triumph. This show is an open, honest, and engaging conversation about depression, according to Vega. She says her organization is working to end the stigma of mental illness with humor and comedy. Vegas anticipates there will be laughter and tears, but she guarantees you’ll walk away with a greater understanding of mental illness.

Tickets are $20 or any donation you want to give. Proceeds from the show will benefit the non-profit organization, Good Deed Revolution. www.gooddeedrevolution.org. Discount Code is “20off”, good for 20% off.