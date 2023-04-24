SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Get ready to enjoy your coffee with a cookie crunch! Dutch Bros Coffee just launched a new drink to celebrate National Cold Brew Day, the Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew is set to become the ultimate treat for coffee lovers who crave something sweet.

Dutch Bros Coffee, a popular drive-thru coffee chain known for its specialty coffee drinks, is taking its game up a notch with the Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew. This new drink features a perfect blend of Dutch Bros’ signature Cold Brew, dark chocolate sauce, chocolate macadamia nut flavor, and chocolate milk, topped with Soft Top and cookie crumbles.

According to Dutch Bros Coffee, this is the first time customers will be able to enjoy cookie crumbles on top of their cold brew, making the Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew a must-try drink for those with a sweet tooth. The drink can be served with regular or nitro-infused cold brew, giving customers the flexibility to choose their preferred coffee experience.

The Chocolate Crunch Cold Brew will be available until April 30 or until supplies last. So mark your calendars, and head to your nearest Dutch Bros Coffee to taste this new sensation. With its chocolatey goodness and crunchy topping, it’s sure to become a fan favorite in no time.