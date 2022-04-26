SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AB4 Utah) – Research shows that fulfilling wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. That according to the people at Make-A-Wish Utah working to make dreams and wishes come true for many Utah children and families. Make-A-Wish Utah has a record number of wishes waiting to be granted in the wake of COVID-19 with the need of community support greater than ever before.

World Wish Day is celebrated on April 29, 2022. A day which recognized the anniversary of the first wish ever granted by Make-A-Wish. Throughout April, Make-A-Wish Utah has embarked on a campaign called Drive for Wishes which is designed to bring communities together to grant wishes and help raise money for Make-A-Wish. Throughout the month, the Make-A-Wish car, donated by Strong Auto, has been traveling the state of Utah granting wishes. Make-A-Wish Utah officials say community partners and sponsors like Strong Auto and Witter Hospitality based in St. George are vital to the wish giving process. They say it takes a community to help support the power of a wish through a donation of time, talent and financial support.

Wittwer Hospitality is aksing guests to donate $1 per night at all of its properities. The goal is to raise $20,000 by the end of April. Wittwer says it is almost at that goal and they will be matching a portion of the total funds raised.

Make-A-Wish says 94% of parents recall seeing improvements in their child’s emotional well-being after receiving a wish. Meanwhile, 91% of parents report that the wish gave their child a better chance of surviving their illness, a belief shared by 95% of the pediatric doctors surveyed about their patients’ emotional and physical well-being after receiving a wish from Make-A-Wish.

Learn more about Make-A-Wish Utah online.