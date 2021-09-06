Drew, Tamron, Wendy and newcomer Nick Cannon, ready to entertain with new seasons

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – September marks the start of a fresh, new season of our favorite talk shows and and a few new shows as well.

New this year, the multi-talented entertainer Nick Cannon gets a talk show of his own. Cannon’s show is coming to Utah’s CW30 starting Monday, September 27th. You can watch Nick’s new talker weekdays at 8:00 a.m. followed by a new season of The Doctors, which airs weekdays at 9:00 a.m.

The Wendy Williams Show also returns to Utah’s CW30, weekdays at 10:00 a.m. followed by the Drew Barrymore Show. Drew launches her second season on September 13 with a new set, a live studio audience for the very first time since premiering her talk show last fall during the COVID Pandemic and Drew promises to deliver some fun, fresh segments and new show regulars as well the return of our favorites from season one. The Drew Barrymore show airs weekday at 11:00 a.m. on Utah’s CW30 and at 3:00 p.m. on ABC4 Utah, right after General Hospital.

Then don’t miss The Tamron Hall Show, premiering it’s 3rd season this year. Tamron shows off her experience at a broadcast journalist this season, not shying away from tough topics that impact our world today. But Tamron is having some fun too with uplifting, inspiring guests and fun celebrity interviews too. You can see Tamron Hall weekdays at Noon on Utah’s CW30.

Stay tuned to The Daily Dish, weekdays at 12:30 p.m., for the hottest celebrity dish and entertainment news.