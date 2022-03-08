SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Women Who Succeed, a program of Success in Education, is bringing a world-recognized speaker and civil rights activist to Utah. Dr. Bernice King will join Katharine Garff, Board Chair for Ken Garff Enterprises and Success in Education, for an hour-long conversation. In addition, Governor Cox will be joining, and welcoming Dr. King to Utah, Erin Trenbeath-Murray, Vice President of the Success in Education Foundation announced on The Daily Dish.

Women Who Succeed is a program of the Success in Education Foundation that is designed to build confidence and leadership skills in young women across Utah. The organization provides scholarships, mentors, internships, and networking opportunities.

Dr. King to visit as the Women Who Succeed mentees, or young women, are 44% Women of Color. Dr. King is an amazing leader and educator on creating a peaceful world and we believe it would be of great benefit to have her visit our state and share her vision.

Dr. Bernice A. King is a global thought leader, educator, strategist, solutionist, orator, peace advocate,

and CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center For Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), which

was founded by her mother as the official living memorial to the life, work, and legacy of her father. In

this position, Bernice continues to advance her parents’ legacy of nonviolent social change through

policy, advocacy, research, as well as education & training on nonviolence.

Kathi Garff will discuss with Dr. King her courageous conversations about the difficult racial and social

justice issues impacting our world and how education is the key to overcoming much adversity. They

will also discuss the challenges and success of being a female leader of such important work. The event

is designed to be an inspiration to young women, and leaders in the community that everyone can step-up and make a difference in the lives of others.

If you’re interested in learning more about Dr. King’s visit or the Women Who Succeed program, go to womenwhosucceed.org and register to become either a member as a woman in our community or as a mentee who is a young woman looking for new opportunities.