Domestic Abuse Awareness: Learn how to Empower, Support and Call for change

(The Daily Dish) Stop the Violence Utah is an initiative for the entire state to help end domestic violence in Utah.

Through the coordinated efforts of all domestic violence agencies state-wide, it is possible to educate the community on the wide range of services available throughout the state, raise awareness about domestic violence happening in our communities and encourage the community to get involved with their local agencies, while we are also honoring the strength of survivors.

Since 1998, South Valley Services has been providing domestic violence and sexual assault services throughout Salt Lake Valley and Utah County. Their mission is to provide safe shelter and ongoing supportive services to women, men, and their children who have been impacted by domestic and sexual violence.

South Valley Services began as a grassroots effort in response to a growing need for specialized services for domestic violence victims in the southern end of the Salt Lake City valley. They operate a confidential shelter as well as provide mobile case management services.

In Utah, one in three women and one in four men will experience domestic abuse over their lifetime. These rates are higher than the national averages. South Valley Services estimates indicate that nearly 40% of domestic violence victims will experience homelessness at some point in their lives.

In Utah, domestic violence victims are one of the largest sub-groups among the homeless population. South Valley Services is focused on securing stable housing for clients to help ensure that no one has to choose between staying in an abusive relationship and homelessness.

If you would like to learn more or help, visit the Stop the Violence website.