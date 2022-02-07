Do you have what it takes to swim in the Shark Tank?

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (ABC4 Utah) – The sharks are circling the entrepreneurial pool once again, looking for their next “big thing investment.” The hit ABC show announced an online casting call for season 14.

Entrepreneurs will get another exciting opportunity to make their business dreams come

true in the upcoming fourteenth season of the 4-time Emmy Award winning series,

“Shark Tank,” the show where the Sharks give budding entrepreneurs from across

America the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

Shark Tank looks forward to continuing to be a driving force in helping people from all

walks of life achieve their dreams and remains committed to helping our nation’s

incredibly resilient entrepreneurs.

The Shark Tank Casting team is now on a nationwide search to discover the next group

of driven entrepreneurs, creators and innovators who can pitch their breakthrough

business products and companies to the Sharks in hopes of landing investment funds.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Casting for Season 14 will be conducted entirely online

and interested applicants may apply now until the end of July by visiting abc.com/shows/shark-tank/apply.