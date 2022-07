SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Here’s a great decorative do-it-yourself project that you can put to use in the backyard or at your next big outdoor campout. Tracy Rushton from Paper Closet Designs shows us how to make DIY Fairy Lights Lanterns.

Supplies:

Plastic Mason Jars

LED Votive Lights, LED Fairy lights solar Lights,

Filler

Vinyl

Cricut or Silhouette machine

Files and Full Instructions are located on PaperClosetDesigns.com.