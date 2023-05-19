SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Chantelle Albers, Hollywood’s newest leading lady, stars in the Lionsgate film “Two Sinners and a Mule” alongside Cam Gigandet and Hannah James.

The movie follows free-spirited Alice and Nora as they help an injured bounty hunter while pursuing their dream of opening a restaurant. As feelings develop and danger looms, the hunters become the hunted. “Two Sinners and a Mule” is available on various streaming services now.

Chantelle Albers, known for her indie success in “The 6th Friend,” brings her talent and versatility to the role. Outside of acting, Chantelle is an animal rights advocate and recently rescued a dog named Eddie.