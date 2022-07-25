SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Have you ever wondered what Princess Aurora dreamt about while under the sleeping spell? Well, the wait is over because that’s the focus of the play “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” now playing at the Eccles Theater Black Box on Regent Street in Salt Lake City. The magical fantasy based on the classic “Sleeping Beauty” is produced by The Sting and Honey Company.

Princess Aurora falls into an enchanted sleep and dreams herself to be Brunhilde, the famous warrior goddess. But an evil witch, still angry for not being invited to Aurora’s christening, follows the princess into her dream. All the familiar characters and more are a part of this fun, funny, and beautiful show.

ABC4’s Deena Manzanares stars in “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream”

The play runs 80 minutes long without an intermission. The production company says “Sleeping Beauty’s Dream” is recommended for ages 8 and up. There are some sad moments and some battle scenes. Children under 8 are welcome, but should be able to follow and stay engaged with a story for 80 minutes. No babes-in-arms.

The show runs thru July 30th – Remaining Shows Dates/Times:

The Sting and Honey Co. presents: Sleeping Beauty’s Dream

Thursday, July 28 at 7 pm

Friday, July 29 at 7 pm

Saturday, July 30 at 2 & 7

Purchase tickets online at ArtTix.org. Use code “DREAM” for $5 off.

Theater Information: Eccles Theater Black Box, 144 Regent Street, SLC 84111