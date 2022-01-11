(The Daily Dish) Did you know that 1 in 5 Americans suffer from poor air quality in their home? HVAC Systems can carry harmful particles that induce asthma and allergy symptoms.

Not only does Zerorez offer the most advanced, powerful carpet cleaning, they also offer the same type of air duct cleaning.

A clean HVAC system promotes a healthy indoor environment, which contributes to productivity, comfort, and a sense of health and well-being. Zerorez has a powerful truck-mounted unit that will deliver the most effective air duct cleaning available by using a powerful whip line sent down each vent coupled with a vacuum system.

Have you ever noticed black lines around the edges of your carpets? These are a sign that it’s not only your floors that need to be cleaned and you should also schedule an air duct cleaning!

At Zerorez, they know that it might seem like a lot to worry about. That’s why they want to make sure you’re taken care of in one step. They offer services to take care of your air ducts and your carpets all at one time.

We all know that most people think they know exactly how to clean and maintain their carpets. It seems simple enough: you vacuum, spot treat the smaller stains, and scrub hard on bigger ones. But you might be accidentally making a carpet cleaning mistake that could cause long-term damage to your soft, smooth, and versatile flooring.

Carpet cleaning can be a sticky business, but with Zerorez there’s nothing left behind. Unlike their competitors, Zerorez does not use soap to clean your carpets, but rather what they call Powered Water.

It is slick to the touch and has all the cleaning properties of soap, but none of the side effects. Soap can be difficult to rinse out and often leaves a sticky residue on the carpet. Powered Water eliminates the need for soap and dries just like water, leaving nothing behind.

Zerorez also has an exclusive product called MicroSeal. MicroSeal penetrates the fiber to its core and protects it from the inside out from both permanent stains and sun damage. It can be used on nearly any fabric, from carpet to furniture to leather.

Now that we’ve talked about all of the great things that Zerorez can do for you and your home, let’s get to the good part! Zerorez is currently offering a 3-Room cleaning special: 3 rooms pretreated, cleaned, and Zerorezified for $89.95. In addition, you can get $50 off air duct cleaning.

For more information or to schedule a cleaning, visit their website or call (801) 288-9376.

