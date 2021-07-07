Damn These Heels celebrates LGBTQ art, stories, ideas, and community

Now in their 18th year, Damn These Heels is the longest-running LGBTQ film festival in the Mountain West and they’re joining Nicea on The Daily Dish to talk about what they have coming up from July 9th to July 18th!

They have a programming committee of 23 people, almost all of who are local to Utah, who has helped curate the program of 25 features and 25 shorts. Their Opening Night film is “My Name Is Pauli Murray” which is from Sundance 2021 and the film will be preceded by a drag show featuring local performers. They’ve also put a call out to LGBTQ artists to design their merchandise and they will share proceeds with those artists.

Featuring 25 films, and 25 short films from 14 countries. They will present 5 films with special premiere statuses, meaning they will screen in Utah before the rest of the world or in some cases in North America for the first time.

This year, Damn These Heels will present the World Premiere screenings of The Letter and True Mother. Also, They will present a special Sneak Preview of Sediments for audiences. They’re pleased to offer the North American Premieres of Torch Song, Talk Soon, and Personals.

There is something for everyone in the program from historical documentaries to comedies and more, get your tickets now. Audiences can join us for 2 outdoor screenings, 6 in-theater screenings at the Rose Wagner, and a wide variety of streaming options online to see from home.