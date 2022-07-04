(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob are spending the afternoon in the Kitchen with us to cook up some Zesty Barbecue Burgers! These are a perfect crowd pleaser for any holiday celebration.

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1/4 cup finely chopped red onion

4 tablespoons barbecue sauce, divided

4 slices white Cheddar, pepper Jack, smoked Gouda, or provolone cheese

4 whole-wheat hamburger buns or pretzel rolls, split, toasted

Lettuce leaves, tomato slices and red onion slices (optional)

Directions:

Combine Ground Beef, chopped onion, and 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce in a medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. About 1 minute before burgers are done, brush with the remaining 2 tablespoons barbecue sauce and top with cheese.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Line the bottom half of each bun with lettuce, sliced red onion, and tomato, as desired; top with burger. Close sandwiches.

Test Kitchen Tips: Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking).

Print this recipe from Utah Beef Council for your records at home HERE and also head on over to their website for more tips and tricks!

