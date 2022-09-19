(The Daily Dish) Dan Farr joined us today to talk about this year’s FanX 2022 convention that starts September 22nd and runs through the 24th! More than anything we are excited to talk about the different variety of guests that will be attending!

This year, FanX will have actors from every decade since the 1970s, Netflix, and The CW, also including Anime and voice actors! 2022 will have the largest number of celebrity guests ever assembled at FanX.

FanX will feature guests from several eras including:

The 1970s: The Brady Bunch and Happy Days

The 1980’s: Star Trek, Little Mermaid, Weird Science

The 1990’s: Wings, Hook, Backstreet Boys, and Princess Bride

CW Guests Arrow

DC Guests Arrow and Gotham

Netflix Guests Cobra Kai, Stranger Things, and Orange is the new Black

These are only a few of the names that will be at the convention! Check for your favorite guests here.

Past FanX events have attracted some of the biggest celebrities such as Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Hayden Christensen, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Buzz Aldrin to name a few.

FanX 2022 will feature the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors.

Make sure you check out the FanX website and grab your tickets before time runs out!

