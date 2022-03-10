(The Daily Dish) Today on The Daily Dish we have Kenzee Logue, Emergency Care Manager with the Utah Safety Council to talk about what the changes in the workforce might look like now that we have been through a pandemic and things have changed.

It might be that some of us are or can work from home, others can take our kids to work. The main question is what does this look like?

If you do have your kids with you at home or work, are you required to drive multiple places, and if so, have you had a proper car seat checked by a tech?

If you’re not in the car, has your home and office been secured with no hazards? Do you take breaks for a lunch or a snack with your kids?

What kinds of activities are available for your kids? Are they safe or is it easier for them to just watch TV or play video games so they’re not interrupting you while you get through the work day?

There is never a one size fits all answer…

Having your children around you while you work might be something that makes the day easier OR for some, it could make it more hectic. Either way, the most important thing to worry about is that they’re safe no matter what option is available to us.

For additional ideas on how to make sure your children are safe whatever it is you choose, join the 2022 Virtual Utah Safety Conference and Expo on March 30th – 31st. This will be their 6th annual conference and they’ll be featuring keynote speakers and also highlighting the latest in safety products and services.

In addition to the products and services, it’s a great opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and learn way’s to keep your home and community safe, no matter the time of year.

Visit their website and follow along on Social Media for additional resources!

*Sponsored by the Utah Department of Health