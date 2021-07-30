Wildfires over Pioneer Day weekend were at a record low

A record low number of wildfires in the state of Utah for any Pioneer Day weekend needs to be celebrated. Utah’s Wildfire Prevention saw 13 human started and 69 natural caused wildfire last weekend. Luckily, our Utah’s incredible firefighters successfully suppressed all the natural wildfires within the first day. There were none related to any major firework fires, which is incredible. The wildland fire community is so grateful and thankful for the slow trends lately and hopes Utah’ns keep their guard up.

Most wildfires that have happened are consistently vehicle related and camp fire starts. It’s important to remember, although storms have been present in the southern part of the state, it has not completely eliminated fire risk, especially in the northern part of the state. The state is expected to start to dry out in August. Even with storms that brings moisture, lighting strikes are still a risk. It’s still important for people to be thinking about prevention. Even when we’re are seeing cooler temperatures and more rain, firefighters have plenty to deal with.

There are a few different wildfire start types caused by vehicles, one being dragging chains. If you don’t have your trailer chains secured tightly in back, they can spark a wildfire dragging on the ground. Same if you get a flat tire traveling down the highway. The rim grinding on the pavement can throw sparks. If you park or drive over dry vegetation, the hot undercarriage of a vehicle can spark a wildfire.

There is a lot of fire year left, but firefighters have done an incredible job keeping fires small and the public has been amazing at keeping human causes fires to a record low.

For more information you can go to UtahFireSense.org

Sponsored content.