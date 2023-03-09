Get Delicious Recipes for Chicken Zucchini Enchiladas and Black Beans and Rice

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) Which is the Healthiest Cooking Oil? If you’re unsure of the answer, you’re in good company. Nutrition research is constantly evolving, and it can be challenging to keep up with the changes. In fact, 7 in 10 people believe changing nutrition info makes it hard to know what to believe. Even when families are trying to make healthier meals, they’re often confused about what to eat.

It really depends on your tastes and what you’re cooking. BUT, experts say to watch out for animal fat oils and coconut oils – high in saturated fat.

March is National Nutrition Month. Award-winning author and nutritionist, Dr. Sylvia Meléndez Klinger, shares the best ingredient swaps to make healthy cooking changes to your diet.

Sylvia shares tips to make cooking at your home easy, affordable, and delicious – without giving up the foods you love. She’s also sharing delicious spins on classic – science backed and American Heart Association approved – dishes like Chicken Mole, Spicy Pumpkin Burritos and Tuna Tostadas.

Sponsored by the American Heart Association.