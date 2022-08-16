(The Daily Dish) Dan Farr is here to talk about the upcoming FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention that is only 35 days away! Did you know that this event is the largest comic convention and also the most attended convention in the State of Utah?

Lucky for viewers we just got a letter that has a clue for you on who the next guest announcement is going to be!

Steve Burns is best known as the host of Blue’s Clues, the children’s preschool television program. Blues Clues combines concepts from child development and early-childhood education with innovative animation and production techniques that helped children learn. Steve hosted Blues Clues from 1996-2002 and in 2001 he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his role.

About FanX

FanX® Salt Lake Comic Convention™ 2022 is September 22-24, 2022 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah.

FanX 2022 celebrity guests include actors from fan-favorite fandoms such as Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90’s Sitcoms, Cartoons, and many more.

Past FanX events have attracted some of the biggest celebrities such as Stan Lee, Chris Evans, Tom Holland, Hayden Christensen, Mark Hamill, Jeremy Renner, Elijah Wood, Dick Van Dyke, Tom Felton, Jason Momoa, Matt Smith, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Buzz Aldrin to name a few.

FanX 2022 will feature the best in geek and pop culture, including movies, TV shows, cosplay, gaming, books, comic creators, artists, and vendors.

FanX has already announced more than 40 celebrity guests!

*Sponsored Content.