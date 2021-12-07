Where will AYL take you on this episode? We have a sneak peek!

(The Daily Dish) Chad Booth with At Your Leisure joined us on The Daily Dish to talk about some up coming adventures they will be showing on their show.

First off, Reece and Marianne Stein visit The Land of the Giants and are showing off some unique hiking trails and tourist attractions that you simply must see to believe as they visit Sequoia National Park in California’s Southern Sierra Nevada mountains.

Next, The At Your Leisure crew is joining the folks from Wayne County as they venture back out on the great western trail and this time we’re packing up the side by sides and heading to Bicknell to ride the Dark Valley.

And Finally, Chad and Ria are making a list and checking it twice as they join the Utah Jeep Crew to deck the jeeps in Christmas lights as they go for a lite up ride through Ogden Canyon.

Make sure you tune into At Your Leisure on ABC4 Saturday evenings at 10:30PM and again on Sunday's at 9AM.

