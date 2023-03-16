SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Utah is home to more than 600,000 individuals that are hard of hearing or deaf. That’s about 1 in 10 people who have some level of hearing loss.

Relay Utah provides hearing assistive phones to help the hard of hearing communicate and regain this independence and connection. Something we often overlook about hearing loss is the isolation it can create from friends, family and loss of independence of calling to make a dinner reservation, doctor appointment or to simply order a pizza.

Relay Utah is a state program managed by the Public Service Commission that was created to help provide the hard of hearing, and deaf, in our state with hearing assistive phones and technology for cell phones to help them communicate and regain their independence.

From CapTel captioning phones to amplified phones that can slow down live speech and help manage tone control and volume – Relay Utah has a variety of communication devices to assist people with hearing loss hear and understand callers better.

Relay Utah is free service. Hearing assistive phones are provided to any hard of hearing or deaf Utahn whose income qualifies. Most people who already qualify for public assistance programs are eligible. All the qualification information is on our website, RelayUtah.gov.

It’s important to know that Relay Utah doesn’t sell any products or services. If your income doesn’t qualify to receive a phone, Relay can provide you with information on possible options of obtaining a phone.

Visit Relay.Utah.Gov for more information.

Sponsored by Relay Utah.