Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — The world of marketing has changed a lot over the years, especially for small businesses that are trying to make a lot happen with not a lot of resources. Joining us to discuss the state of transition is Cameron Porter, the Owner and Executive Producer of Robin Hood Studios.

Video marketing has changed a lot over the last 20 years, and it’s changing faster than ever right now. About 10 years ago, Cameron Porter started Robin Hood Studios and video was still the new kid on the block. It was just starting to become affordable for smaller businesses to take advantage of.

At this time, YouTube was still young, Facebook was still trying to figure out how to become a viable advertising platform. Back then, a video was something special you did to attract attention, and it made a lot of sense to pour a lot of time and money into making one single captivating video.

The shift that has come in the last few years is that video has gone from something people do to attract attention to a way of having a conversation. The novelty associated with video is no longer there, it’s become a normal part of life. That means that even hilarious advertisements that would have enjoyed months of exposure several years ago are now seeing a decline within a week or two.

All of these details emphasize that the strategy needs to change. Before a small business might want to save up their money and put it all into this big, expensive, video that they’d run for 6 months to a year. Now, it makes more sense to break the budget up and release smaller, simpler videos more often.

Cameron isn’t talking about “quantity over quality”, he says it’s “simplicity over complexity”. Video quality is still crucial to the success of the strategy as each video needs to be intentional, targeted and well-executed. The key factor is that the video is simpler so that they can be produced much more affordably. If you’ve got one person standing in front of a camera, you can make that video look and sound like a million bucks (and still save money) than if you want to start hiring actors and building set pieces.

Robin Hood Studios‘ mission is simple: to make businesses money using video, and that’s all they care about. If the client’s not making money, they’re not doing the job. To do their job, they offer video filming and editing services, but they also work with customers on strategy, scripting, and even running ad campaigns or social media channels.

Some of Cameron and the Studios’ favorite clients are those who are wanting to make the leap to bringing in customers online and others have been trying things that just haven’t worked well for them so far.

If you would like to learn more you can call (801) 979-2128 or you can visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.