What makes a fifth wheel great? Spacious living areas, abundant sleeping space, and convenient features; you’ll find them all in this unit! The little ones or your friends are sure to love the double-size bunks, plus there is storage under the bunks with outside access for convenience. The large slide out in the main living area provides the chef of the family space to cook a meal, or they may want to cook in the outside kitchen if the weather is nice. You will appreciate your seating options in this model, including the optional table and chairs in place of the booth dinette, and the optional theatre seating in place of the tri-fold sofa. Everyone can clean up in the full bath each day, and the front private bedroom with a king bed will feel just like home!

Highlights:

Private Bunkhouse

Booth Dinette

Large Pantry

Outdoor Kitchen

Walk-In Pantry

Pack and Play Door

The CrossRoads RV Cruiser Aire fifth wheels and travel trailers have been made with your needs in mind. You will find many conveniences to make camping easier than ever, including Secure Stance entry steps, a Keyed-A-like lock system, a friction hinge entry door with a window, and more! The one piece seamless Super Flex roof includes a rear roof ladder so you can easily clean the top of your unit after a weekend in the woods. You can easily bring along all of your necessities with convenient storage spaces, like the full truck under-bed storage, the spacious bedroom closets, and the exterior heated pass-through storage. The high-rise faucet in the kitchen will make clean-up a breeze, and the hardwood cabinet doors will give that extra touch of home!

