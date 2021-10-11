What do you know about the Chicano Art Influence in Salt Lake City?

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage all month long and today on Daily Dish we are talking about the influence of art in the Latinx community nobody better to have is the talented, Geri Cordova.

Her work can be seen all over Salt Lake City, Utah. Geri Cordova is one busy artist! Her full medium artistry includes everything from portraits, fashion, makeup, chalk art, restaurants, painted shoes, painted handbags, to large-scale murals.

She’s the recipient of numerous awards, such as the Mayor’s visual art award in 2017, and first place in the Dickens Festival for visual display, among many others.

Geri can whip up anything you can dream up! Be it adding a personal touch to a nursery, fence, or patio, she can even update and refurbish kitchen cabinets! She works closely with her clients to bring their vision to life.

She shows Deena her work which is a little bit of upscale art. She upcycles and takes objects that she finds either from a dumpster or have been donated to the DI and turns them into something beautiful and brand new.

Find Geri on Facebook and Instagram.

*Sponsored Content.