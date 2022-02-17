What do these centers have to offer students, their families and their communities for the future?

(The Daily Dish) Lorena Riffo Vice Chair with the Salt Lake Education Foundation board joined Nicea and Surae today to talk about Community Learning Centers and what they can offer, not only students but also their families.

What is a Community Learning Center?

A Community Learning Center is a partnership between the school and other community resources with an integrated focus on academics, health and social services, youth and community development, and community engagement that will lead to improved student learning, stronger families, and healthier communities.

At the core, a Community Learning Center is a hub that brings together many partners to offer a range of supports and opportunities to children, youth, families, and communities. Community Learning Centers contain a host of opportunities and supports built in that give students and parents all the tools they need to learn and grow.

Five pillars of Community Learning Centers to focus on:

Early childhood education

Youth academic support and enrichment

Adult education and post-secondary opportunities

Access to physical and mental health care

Community development and civic engagement

Ultimately, the result of having a Community Learning Center in your area is that your children are ready to enter school.

History shows that students attend school consistently and are actively involved in learning and also in their community. In addition, families are increasingly involved with their children’s education, and schools are also engaged with families and communities. All of this increases the chances that students will succeed academically and they’ll live and learn in a safe, supportive, and stable environment all while making communities in your area a desirable place to live.

At the core, the foundation for the Salt Lake City School District’s work is the belief that all neighborhoods are unique and that each Community Learning Centers programming is determined and driven by each of the distinctive needs of students and families in the surrounding community.

At each site, a leadership team, comprised of educators, parents, community partners, and others, is responsible for creating a shared vision for the Community Learning Centers. The leadership team identifies desired results and helps align and integrate the work of partners and schools.

Salt Lake Community Learning Centers and Services Provided:

Glendale Community Learning Centers – 1388 South Navajo Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84104 Health & Wellness Services Community Health Centers Neighborhood Clinic: Hours: Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. Appointments: Call 801.955.2360. Cost: $25 and up, depending on income. Friends for Sight Vision Screenings: Hours: Wednesdays from 2:00 to 5:00 pm. Appointments: Walk-In Cost: Free Department of Workforce Services: Hours: Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm. Offers: Medicaid enrollment support Appointments: Walk-in, room 151, next to the clinic. Community Health Workers: Hours: Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. Appointments: Walk-in, Room 153. Questions: Call 801.867.8236.

Liberty Community Learning Centers – 1078 South 300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Health & Wellness Services Liberty Intermountain Healthcare Community Clinic : Hours: Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 3:30 pm. Services provided to insured and uninsured, based on a sliding fee scale. Appointments, call 801.408.3585. University of Utah School of Dentistry Liberty Community Clinic: Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Services provided to insured and uninsured, based on a sliding fee scale. Appointments, call 801.587.6453. Valley Behavioral Health Services : Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. All Liberty students receiving services must be referred through the school to receive one-on-one mental health support. Friends for Sight Vision Screenings: Hours: Wednesdays from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Appointments: Free walk-in Community Health Workers : Hours: Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm in office #1059. For questions, contact 801.867.6277. Department of Workforce Services: Medicaid enrollment support Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, and at Horizonte Instruction and Training Center: Tuesday and Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Rose Park Community Learning Centers – 1388 South Navajo Street, Salt Lake City, UT 84104 Health & Wellness Services Rose Park Intermountain Healthcare Community Clinic : Hours: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm; Wednesday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. Services provided to insured and uninsured, based on a sliding fee scale. Appointments, call 801.408.8626.

If you’d like to volunteer with or get additional information about the Community Learning Centers visit their website.