Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) The 17th annual Utah Human Race is going to be held on Thanksgiving morning like it is every year. If you’re not familiar with this event, it is considered one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state with all proceeds directly benefitting the Utah Food Bank.

In 2021, there were over 3,000 participants in the family-friendly event, all running and doing so with an attitude of gratitude. After last year’s virtual race hiatus, the Utah Food Bank and supporters of the Utah Human Race are looking forward to seeing everyone in-person this year

Their goal is to reach the 4,000 participant level, which would have a huge impact on the 289,000 Utahns facing hunger.

The race will be held at the Sandy Promenade, close to The Shops at South Town and Target and both the 5K and 10K events begin at 8:00 am. You can either register online or in-person at the Salt Lake warehouse the day before the race.

Please be advised, there is no same-day registration. Registration fees are $30 per person for the 5K and $35per person for the 10K. Find additional information or register by visiting their website.

