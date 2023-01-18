Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — “Glaucoma” is not a single condition but refers to a group of diseases that damage your optic nerve. If left untreated, it can lead to vision loss and even complete blindness.

Anyone can contract glaucoma, though certain groups and individuals are more at-risk. The best treatment outcomes start with early detection, through regular health screenings, such as Optum’s RetinaVue eye exam.

There’s no cure yet but if caught early, doctors can work with you to help prevent vision loss. Like so many conditions that can negatively affect your health, early detection and treatment are key. Even though we may not talk about or think about it all the time, Glaucoma Awareness Month, in January, is a great time to learn the facts about the disease, and get a screening scheduled.

To get more information, Optum members can call their primary care provider for information on treatment and prevention, including RetinaVue screenings. Also, the CDC has a wealth of helpful information available on their website.

