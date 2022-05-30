(The Daily Dish) This bunless burger is perfect and it’s also keto friendly, try it out!

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons chopped onion
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1/8 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 4 Butter, romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves
  • 1 onion, thinly sliced
  • 1 tomato, sliced
  • 1 avocado, sliced

Instructions:

  • Combine Ground Beef, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.
  • Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
  • Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
  • Place each burger on lettuce. Evenly top with onion, tomato and avocado. Wrap lettuce around burgers.
  • Kitchen Tips: Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking).

Print this recipe for your records here and then visit the Utah Beef Council website for additional recipes and information.

*Sponsored content