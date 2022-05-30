(The Daily Dish) This bunless burger is perfect and it’s also keto friendly, try it out!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded, chopped

2 teaspoons chopped onion

2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 Butter, romaine or iceberg lettuce leaves

1 onion, thinly sliced

1 tomato, sliced

1 avocado, sliced

Instructions:

Combine Ground Beef, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, salt and black pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties.

Place patties on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Place each burger on lettuce. Evenly top with onion, tomato and avocado. Wrap lettuce around burgers.

Kitchen Tips: Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking).

