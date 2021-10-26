We have the details about how to get into your next side hustle!

(The Daily Dish) Robert and David with Erkelens and Olson Auctioneers joined Nicea on The Daily Dish today to talk about what they do and why you should be interested in using their process for success!

Erkelens and Olson is a third-generation Auction, Appraisal, and Marketing company with near 50 years of professional experience and they conduct weekly online pallet auctions. They handle auctions ranging from Real estate, liquidations, bankruptcy, Financial institution repos, and much more.

They know that having a successful marketing plan is the key to a successful auction. Once they have an auction date they ensure that they set up a strategic plan to make sure the auction is a success. They’ve also become a “Favorite Business of Google.” This means that they’re one of less than 250,000 businesses in the U.S. to receive this recognition, that’s less than 1% of all U.S. businesses.

Erkelens and Olson is also a certified appraisal firm and they do many appraisals for Banks, Credit Unions, Law Firms, Estates, Personal Property, and Businesses. All of their auctions are open to the public and it’s encouraged for all to attend. Erkelens and Olson believe the auction method of marketing is the best way to determine a product’s true value.

With their weekly pallet auctions, they sell approximately 500+ pallets to the public every week, plus they are learning that it has become a great side hustle for other people too.

If you’d like to learn more, you can call Robert and David directly at (801) 355-6655 or send them an email at Auctioneero@gmail.com. You can also visit their website.