We are giving viewers one of the best recipes around for dinner this week!

If you love egg rolls, you are going to fall in LOVE with this dish! It is easy AND delicious with all the flavors of an egg roll in a stir fry!
Ingredients you’ll need:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/2 white onion, thinly sliced
- 1 cup carrot, chopped or shredded
- 3 cups green cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon chile garlic sauce or Sriracha
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Instructions:
- In a large skillet over medium heat, add oil, sauté ginger and garlic for 1 minute.
- Cook ground beef with salt and pepper, breaking meat into small pieces. Cook until browned. Drain any grease.
- In the same skillet, push beef mixture to the outside of the pan. Add sesame oil, onion, carrot, cabbage, salt and pepper. Cook for 4-5 minutes. Add soy sauce, chili garlic sauce or Sriracha to the skillet. Mix well. To serve, divide mixture onto plates or bowls. Garnish each serving with green onions and sesame seeds.
- Note: You can serve beef and cabbage mixture over rice or noodles.
Print this recipe for your records at home.
For more information about Utah Beef Council and additional recipes, visit their website.
This article contains sponsored content.