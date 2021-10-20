Watch a modernized, family fun version of an Oscar Wilde Classic this Halloween

(The Daily Dish) Today on The Daily Dish, we are joined by James Lance via Zoom from England to tell us about his upcoming project. This is an Oscar Wilde adaptation that has been modernized as really wonderful family entertainment and it’s also a ghost story.

BYU TV is going to premiere the Canterville Ghost, on Halloween this year. The show was produced in the UK by BBC Studios Productions with a cast of notable British actors.

According to James he tells us that this story is a combination of funny, serious and scary! He describes it as a classic Oscar Wilde where two families come together to heal the past and move forward. This American family that has moved into a haunted house in the middle of the countryside, and they are tracing some of their genealogy. And unbeknownst to them, there is a ghost who has been called and the Canterville ghost is someone who wants them out.

The Canterville Ghost premieres on BYU TV on Halloween, Sun. Oct. 31 at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time and will also be available to stream for free on the BYU TV APP, you can also view on the website.