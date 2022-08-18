(The Daily Dish) Labor Day is quickly approaching which is a sign in Utah that Summer is quickly coming to an end and the colder months will be here sooner than some would like to admit.

For some, that means hunting starts. With hunting and the colder weather, you need the right gear and also a warm place to sleep at night. Wouldn’t it also be great to be able to pull just one trailer to that perfect destination? Something you pull your 4-Wheeler or Side-by-Side inside and not have to load everything on different areas?

Today we have Brett Parris with Parris RV who is showing off the perfect Toy-Hauler for you. The New 2022 Forest River XLR Hyper Lite toy hauler 2815. Let’s take a look at just a few of the Highlights:

Master Suite

15′ Garage

Single Slide

Lounge Chairs

Electric Bunk

You can make your camping or hunting trip extraordinary with this toy hauler! It includes a set of lounge chairs that will provide relaxation after you have come back from hiking the trails and scaling the mountains, and you will be able to clean up from those muddy adventures with the radius shower in the dual-entry bath.

The single slide in the kitchen will give you more space to enjoy yourself while you create delicious meals for friends or family in the 17″ oven or on the cast-iron three-burner cooktop, and once you are ready to rejuvenate yourself for tomorrow, you can head to the electric bunk, opposing sofas, or queen-size bed.

This Toy hauler is an affordable, half-ton, and three-quarter-ton towable, lightweight, and very functional! The units are the epitome of action camping, and they are ready for the adventurer who wants to get out and live life to its fullest. The XLR Hyper Lite has been XTRA BUILT, which means that you will have a unit that is built right to last you through all your toughest excursions.

You will be thrilled to find some of the latest technology included, like the Winegard Air 360 antenna with prep for WiFi and 4G LTE, the dual-zone sound bar with built-in subwoofer, the exterior speakers, the USB charging stations, and the 39″ TV in the living area.

The garage is completely primed and ready to go with its 20-gallon fuel station, 5,000-LB cargo tie-downs, insulated floor, black rear privacy screen, insulated weatherproof ramp door, and ramp patio cable kit. You also have an excellent list of options to add to your unit, like the optional VIP party deck and solar package.

No matter what your plans are, this Toy Hauler is one you won’t want to pass up!

4360 South State, Murray

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

Make sure you give them a call AT (801) 268-1110 to verify availability because this will go FAST and don’t wait to check out their website for a backup option!

*Sponsored Content.