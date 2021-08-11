Want to give back? Why not try donating Plasma; it’s needed right now!

Today on The Daily Dish we are joined by Grifols Director of Corporate Affairs, Vlasta Hakes and she wants to talk about the urgent need for plasma donations right now.

What is Plasma? – Your blood is made up of several components, including red cells, white cells, platelets, and plasma. You may also hear this referred to as blood plasma. Plasma makes up the liquid portion of your blood. It contains important proteins that are responsible for vital functions such as helping your blood clot and defending your body against infections. Plasma is quickly and easily restored by your body.

There is an urgent need for plasma right now and Vlasta tells us that is because of the COVID-19 pandemic between social distancing, stay-at-home orders, and everyone generally being nervous about coming in to donate they’ve seen an impact on plasma donations.

Grifols Biomat, USA is asking people as they’re getting vaccinated and being more comfortable to think about coming back to donate or to just do it for the first time and help other patients.

Their commitment to donors is the same as the patients they serve, your health and safety are their highest priority. A few things that are being done to make donating safe are:

Because the US Department of Homeland Security considers plasma donation to be a “Critical Infrastructure Industry,” they’ve been doing everything they can to keep things going. It also means healthy individuals in areas with stay-at-home mandates are allowed to travel to and from donation appointments. While they produce plasma-based medication for people all around the world, their number one priority is the health and safety of donors and employees.

They’ve been assuring social distancing by limiting the number of people in the building at any time, seating donors in every other chair, and much more.

Right now, Grifols Biomat, USA is doing full symptom checks for anyone who comes into a center, including temperature. They’ve improved their HVAC systems and they’ve installed plexiglass between donor beds.

Grifols is working on a robust marketing campaign and reaching out to donors who haven’t been in recently and asking that they come in because plasma is needed. Everybody has a different reason for coming into one of the many Grifols centers. They have 13 donation centers in Utah from Logan down to Cedar City.

For some, donating is because it’s one of the easiest ways to give back to your community. Some people like having an hour to themselves to relax and others like to earn a little bit of money on the side while knowing they are helping to save a life. You only need one reason to donate plasma.

