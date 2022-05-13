(The Daily Dish) Have you ever noticed the increased self-confidence when you feel you look good? Today we have an incrEDible business owner with us. She not only can help you feel more confident but, also has a program where they assist the homeless and those less fortunate with the help to look better and also feel better.

To discuss this, today we have Sherry Bradford who is the Founder and CEO of InspirED Hair and Nail Salon in Roy, Utah. She has been a Nail Tech for 30 years and is currently a Master Educator for Tammy Taylor Nails, and a Program Coordinator for the Ogden-Weber Technical College. More than anything… She LOVES what she does!!

At InspirED Salon, they focus on providing a bright and clean environment! From the first step into the salon, they guarantee a clean, bright, and happy environment. They want to make sure you come in and also leave InspirED!

InspirED Hair and Nail Salon also wants to help new and veteran stylists and nail technicians succeed in their careers. Part of this is by helping them with the education they need to succeed and ensuring they have the proper tools and knowledge that they need to achieve their goals.

If you would like to find out more about InspirED Hair and Nail Salon or to schedule your next appointment, visit their website or give them a call at (385) 758-0400.

*Sponsored Content.