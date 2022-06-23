(The Daily Dish) Summer is in full swing and with gas prices rising, more and more people are looking for something that is NOT going to make that camping trip cost even more! Today Brett Parris of Parris RV showed us one of the many options they have available!

The Braxton Creek Bushwhacker Plus teardrop trailer 15 FK is lightweight and compact which allows you to hook on to your SUV and not empty your bank account on gas.

Let’s check out some of the highlights and details!

The outdoors is calling your name, so hitch up and head out to find new adventures and destinations with this Bushwacker Plus teardrop trailer. You can easily set up the two rear BAL stabilizer jacks, and you can even prepare the E-Z bed/dinette system for nighttime in less than sixty seconds if you get to your campsite near dark. The U-shaped dinette offers a great place to relax, dine, and play games as well. You can make a meal with the two-burner cooktop, store leftovers in the refrigerator, and take a shower in the wet bath after getting back from a hike or swimming in the lake. And don’t worry about the weather conditions because you will have an A/C and a furnace to make the inside temperature just right!

Highlights:

E-Z Bed/Dinette System

Wet Bath

12V Refrigerator

Bluetooth-Ready Stereo

Go-Power Solar Prep Pkg.

The Bushwhacker Plus teardrop trailer by Braxton Creek allows you to travel the unknown with oversized, all-terrain radial tires that include alloy aluminum sport wheels and a high-clearance, torsion-flex, independent axle. Inside, you will enjoy accommodations such as a kitchen sink with an integrated faucet next to a cooktop and a 12V refrigerator that runs off the battery or solar.

Head on out to any of the 4 LOCATIONS and check out what options are available! Not sure this is what you want? Any location will be able to help with questions! Visit their website!

4360 South State, Murray 2815

5545 South State, Murray

425 East 920 North, Payson

5240 Yellowstone Ave, Pocatello

*Sponsored Content.