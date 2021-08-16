Want a curry recipe for home? Try this one, it’s easy and quick!

People assume making curry at home is too much work, but it can be super easy and quick! Jennifer and Jacob with Utah Beef Council are in the ABC4 Utah kitchen to show us her tips and tricks for making another recipe loaded with beef nutrients!

Beef Coconut Curry:

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon coconut oil or sesame oil 1 lb. sirloin steak, cut into strips 1 (13.5 oz.) can lite coconut milk 1 1/2 cups low-sodium beef stock 1 tablespoon green or red curry paste 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce 1 tablespoons brown sugar 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped 2 cups spinach, chopped

Rice, for serving (optional) 3 green onions, chopped 1/4 cup peanuts, chopped 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped 1 lime, cut into wedges, for serving



Instructions: In a large skillet brought up to medium high heat, add the coconut or sesame oil. Brown the steak strips, about 2-3 minutes. Add the coconut milk, beef stock, curry paste, soy sauce and brown sugar. Bring the mixture to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, stirring occasionally, for 12-15 minutes. Stir in the red pepper and spinach; simmer for 5 more minutes. For each serving, top the rice, if using, with some of the beef curry mixture. Garnish with green onions, peanuts and cilantro. Serve with lime wedges.



Beef is an excellent source of protein and supplies 10 essential nutrients including B-vitamins, zinc, and iron that support an active and healthy lifestyle. The nutrients in beef provide bodies with the strength to thrive throughout all stages of life. Many people could benefit from adding high-quality protein to their diet. A moderate to higher protein diet plays a positive role in weight management, healthy aging, and disease prevention. Contrary to conventional wisdom, research shows that including lean beef, even daily as part of a heart-healthy diet and lifestyle, can improve cholesterol profiles.

*Sponsored Content.